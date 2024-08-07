Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $13,120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the period. Finally, Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,072. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

