Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Aqua Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aqua Metals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Aqua Metals

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,370.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

