Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. 999,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.80. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

