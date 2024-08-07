Aragon (ANT) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.97 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $328.20 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $7.60 or 0.00013859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

