Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.97.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. 1,620,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

