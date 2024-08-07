Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Arch Capital Group worth $27,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

