Arden Trust Co Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,358,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,132,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.