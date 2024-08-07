Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $174.80. 1,229,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

