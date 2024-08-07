Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.87. 631,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,122. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $155.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock worth $97,948,044. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.