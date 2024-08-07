Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.09 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst S. Naji now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $8.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.70. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $323.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $376.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $7,218,305.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,437,796.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $7,218,305.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,808 shares of company stock valued at $68,934,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.