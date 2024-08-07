ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.88 and last traded at $106.15. 6,255,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 12,863,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.45.

ARM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion and a PE ratio of 129.27.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

