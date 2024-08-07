ARPA (ARPA) Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $47.43 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARPA has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03366027 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $6,494,889.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

