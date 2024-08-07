ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPRY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 331,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,366. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Insider Activity

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $46,580.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,861,846.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $46,580.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,861,846.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $37,242.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,348,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $3,922,040. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Featured Articles

