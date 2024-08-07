Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $27.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $372.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

