Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Ascend Wellness had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million.

Ascend Wellness Trading Up 4.5 %

OTC:AAWH opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Ascend Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $197.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AAWH. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

