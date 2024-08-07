Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $515.25. The company had a trading volume of 465,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

