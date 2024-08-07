ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($15.80) EPS.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.40.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

