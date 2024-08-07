ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($15.80) EPS.
ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance
Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.40.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
