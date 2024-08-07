ATI’s (ATI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. 1,081,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,279. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. ATI has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in ATI by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

