Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.16 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Atkore updated its FY24 guidance to $14.30-14.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 14.300-14.520 EPS.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. 2,217,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,706. Atkore has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $194.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.47.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

