Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Atlas Energy Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 88,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $169,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 969,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,148,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 134,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,884 and sold 214,243 shares valued at $5,029,887. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

