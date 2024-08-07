ATOR Protocol (ATOR) Trading 60.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 31.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded down 60.1% against the US dollar. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $22.67 million and $100.87 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About ATOR Protocol

ATOR Protocol launched on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 51,541,326.15668968 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.78760175 USD and is down -23.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $113.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

