Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. 35,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,847. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

