Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.19 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19), Briefing.com reports. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAR traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. 359,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,341. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $235.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

