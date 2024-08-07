Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com raised Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

AVA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 110,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avista has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Avista news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $61,261.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

