Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $312.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.59 and a 1 year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

