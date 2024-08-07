Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AYA. Cormark lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.46.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,332.00 and a beta of 1.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.83.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$43,320.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$43,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Insiders have sold 28,113 shares of company stock valued at $399,686 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

