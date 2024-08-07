Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Azenta updated its FY24 guidance to $0.30-0.36 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.360 EPS.

Azenta Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of Azenta stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 538,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

