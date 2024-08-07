B2Gold (BTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter.

BTO stock opened at C$3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -440.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTO shares. Eight Capital reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,575 shares of company stock worth $628,781. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

