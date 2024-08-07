Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of BW opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.