Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.70 million. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BW opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BW. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Report on BW

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.