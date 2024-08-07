Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of LCNB worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in LCNB by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LCNB during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 31,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 8,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.76. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

LCNB Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

(Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.