Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.44 Dividend

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

LON:BCPT traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.20 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 931,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,051. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £604.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Balanced Commercial Property Trust alerts:

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.