Barclays Cuts Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $4.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of DH traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. Definitive Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

