Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aug 7th, 2024

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-3.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +3% yr/yr to $15.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.930-3.010 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE BAX traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $36.75. 2,898,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,053. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

