Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.08

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.08 and last traded at $87.08, with a volume of 319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.03.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.