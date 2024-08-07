Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEAM. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. 182,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,338. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.87.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 175,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

