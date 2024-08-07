Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share.
Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,876. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.87.
In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.
