BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 2%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.52 and last traded at $166.52. Approximately 12,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 233,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.23.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.75.

BeiGene Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.02 and a 200-day moving average of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

