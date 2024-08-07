Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0494

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $329.59 million and approximately $742,244.78 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,351.75 or 0.04275681 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00036467 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,037,612 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,337,612 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

