Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $623,883.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

