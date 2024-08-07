BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. 496,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,616. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $62.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

