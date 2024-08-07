Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

Shares of BERY opened at $63.59 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

