Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,676,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $288,293,276 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BBY opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

