Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 5,197.76% and a negative return on equity of 203.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Beyond Air Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 535,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,259. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XAIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Beyond Air

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.