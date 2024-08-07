B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.945-$1.970 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.900 EPS.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. 1,651,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,410. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $665.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.61. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGS. Barclays lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.88.

In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

