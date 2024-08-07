Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 404.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.55. 345,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,551. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $964.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

