BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34), Briefing.com reports. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BioNTech stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 158.50 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38.

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

