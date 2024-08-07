Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Announces Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $151.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bioventus updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.420 EPS.

Bioventus Price Performance

BVS stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. 913,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $590.58 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bioventus

In related news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $51,349.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,865.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bioventus news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $51,349.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,865.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $32,885.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $230,591. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bioventus from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BVS

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.