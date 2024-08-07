Bitcoin Price Reaches $55,194.33 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,089.37 billion and approximately $2.22 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $55,194.33 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00570173 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00035665 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00069278 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000126 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,736,962 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.