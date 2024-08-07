Bitcoin Price Reaches $55,194.33 on Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,089.37 billion and approximately $2.22 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $55,194.33 on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00570173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00035665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00069278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,736,962 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

