Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.
Black Stone Minerals Price Performance
BSM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 221,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,374. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $18.55.
Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Black Stone Minerals
Black Stone Minerals Company Profile
Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Black Stone Minerals
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Super Micro Computers Splits Stock: Is This the Time to Buy?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Nuclear Power Giant’s Shares Jump on Raised Full-Year Guidance
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Airbnb Stock: Key Drivers Indicate Bright Future Despite Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.