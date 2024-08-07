Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 221,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,374. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.93. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

