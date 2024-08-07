BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49 to $0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million to $164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.90 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.080-2.210 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.33. 2,293,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,313. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.48, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

